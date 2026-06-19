LADY shows how pregnancy transformed her and took away her glow - Kubeba Mimba Si Mchezo (VIDEO)







Friday, June 19, 2026 - A woman has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing a video documenting the physical changes she experienced during pregnancy.

In the video, she contrasts her appearance before and during pregnancy, highlighting how her body transformed over time.

Before becoming pregnant, she appeared fit and confident, with many social media users praising her looks and physique.

However, as her pregnancy progressed, she experienced noticeable changes, including weight gain and other physical adjustments commonly associated with carrying a baby.

The clip>>> has attracted significant attention online, with users expressing admiration for mothers and acknowledging the physical and emotional demands that pregnancy places on women.

LADY shows how pregnancy transformed her and took away her glow pic.twitter.com/0zCNfpzO40 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST