LADY shares her experience in public transport with a guy who kept showing off his iPhone 17 Pro Max so she would notice it (VIDEO)







Friday, June 12, 2026 - A lady has amused social media users after sharing a video narrating her encounter with a man in a public service vehicle who appeared determined to make sure she noticed his brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max.

According to the lady, the man spent most of the journey strategically displaying the expensive gadget, seemingly hoping to attract her attention.

The video, which she recorded while seated behind him, shows the man repeatedly holding up the phone in a manner that made it highly visible.

She claimed he kept flashing the device throughout the journey, apparently eager to showcase the high-end smartphone.

The clip has since gone viral on social media, attracting hilarious reactions from netizens, with many poking fun at men who use expensive gadgets and other possessions to impress women.

Others, however, argued that the man may simply have been using his phone normally and that the lady could have misinterpreted his actions.

Watch the video>>> below

LADY shares her experience in public transport with a guy who kept showing off his iPhone 17 Pro Max so she would notice it pic.twitter.com/3ovfx1PZbx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST