LADY shares her experience in public transport with a guy who kept showing off his iPhone 17 Pro Max so she would notice it (VIDEO)

Friday, June 12, 2026 - A lady has amused social
media users after sharing a video narrating her encounter with a man in a
public service vehicle who appeared determined to make sure she noticed his
brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max.
According to the lady, the man spent most of the journey
strategically displaying the expensive gadget, seemingly hoping to attract her
attention.
The video, which she recorded while seated behind him, shows
the man repeatedly holding up the phone in a manner that made it highly
visible.
She claimed he kept flashing the device throughout the
journey, apparently eager to showcase the high-end smartphone.
The clip has since gone viral on social media, attracting
hilarious reactions from netizens, with many poking fun at men who use
expensive gadgets and other possessions to impress women.
Others, however, argued that the man may simply have been
using his phone normally and that the lady could have misinterpreted his
actions.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
LADY shares her experience in public transport with a guy who kept showing off his iPhone 17 Pro Max so she would notice it pic.twitter.com/3ovfx1PZbx— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2026
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