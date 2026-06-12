A Catholic Father invited to bless new Thika Road club dubbed Syndicate, formerly Paris Lounge, during the launch (VIDEOs)

Friday, June 12, 2026 - A Catholic Priest has sparked reactions on social media after he was invited to bless a high-end entertainment joint along Thika Road during its official launch.
The club, known as Syndicate, is the rebranded version
of the former Paris Lounge and is expected to attract revelers from
across the city.
Videos circulating online show the priest conducting prayers
and blessing the premises as the owners sought divine favor and success for the
business as it officially opened its doors to customers.
The unusual scene has generated mixed reactions among
netizens, with some praising the move and arguing that every business deserves
prayers and blessings regardless of its line of operation.
Others, however, questioned the appropriateness of a
Catholic priest blessing a nightclub, citing the activities commonly associated
with such establishments.
Watch the videos
A Catholic Father invited to bless new Thika Road club dubbed Syndicate, formerly Paris Lounge, during the launch pic.twitter.com/OlY3GU9Gcc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2026
A Catholic Father invited to bless new Thika Road club dubbed Syndicate, formerly Paris Lounge, during the launch pic.twitter.com/GB7mFqXtrm— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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