A Catholic Father invited to bless new Thika Road club dubbed Syndicate, formerly Paris Lounge, during the launch (VIDEOs)







Friday, June 12, 2026 - A Catholic Priest has sparked reactions on social media after he was invited to bless a high-end entertainment joint along Thika Road during its official launch.

The club, known as Syndicate, is the rebranded version of the former Paris Lounge and is expected to attract revelers from across the city.

Videos circulating online show the priest conducting prayers and blessing the premises as the owners sought divine favor and success for the business as it officially opened its doors to customers.

The unusual scene has generated mixed reactions among netizens, with some praising the move and arguing that every business deserves prayers and blessings regardless of its line of operation.

Others, however, questioned the appropriateness of a Catholic priest blessing a nightclub, citing the activities commonly associated with such establishments.

Watch the videos

A Catholic Father invited to bless new Thika Road club dubbed Syndicate, formerly Paris Lounge, during the launch pic.twitter.com/OlY3GU9Gcc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2026

A Catholic Father invited to bless new Thika Road club dubbed Syndicate, formerly Paris Lounge, during the launch pic.twitter.com/GB7mFqXtrm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST