LADY reveals painful last moments of Kakamega Governor FERNADES BARASA’s brother - “He succumbed helplessly’

Sunday, June 14, 2026 - Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa is mourning the loss of his younger brother, Silas Barasa, who passed away after a short illness.
Announcing the sad news on social media, the Governor paid
tribute to his brother, describing him as a humble, kind-hearted and
hardworking man who touched many lives through his generosity and willingness
to help others.
“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my
younger brother, Silas Barasa, following a short illness,” the Governor wrote.
“Silas was a humble, kind-hearted, and hardworking man whose
generosity and willingness to help endeared him to many.
“His passing is a profound loss to our family, relatives,
friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”
As messages of condolence poured in, a woman identified as
Trinity Curve claimed she was at the hospital visiting her husband, who was
allegedly recovering from injuries sustained in an assault she attributed to
individuals linked to the Governor.
“I was at the hospital when he was brought in. My husband
was nursing injuries he sustained after your goons beat him up,” she wrote.
She further alleged that the hospital lacked essential
medical supplies, claiming there were no drugs available to administer even
basic first aid.
“But there were no drugs to even perform first aid for your
brother. He succumbed helplessly,” she added.
Her revelation painted a grim picture of hospital shortages and helplessness, indirectly blaming the Governor for his brother’s painful last moments as health is a devolved function.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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