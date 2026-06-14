LADY reveals painful last moments of Kakamega Governor FERNADES BARASA’s brother - “He succumbed helplessly’







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa is mourning the loss of his younger brother, Silas Barasa, who passed away after a short illness.

Announcing the sad news on social media, the Governor paid tribute to his brother, describing him as a humble, kind-hearted and hardworking man who touched many lives through his generosity and willingness to help others.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my younger brother, Silas Barasa, following a short illness,” the Governor wrote.

“Silas was a humble, kind-hearted, and hardworking man whose generosity and willingness to help endeared him to many.

“His passing is a profound loss to our family, relatives, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

As messages of condolence poured in, a woman identified as Trinity Curve claimed she was at the hospital visiting her husband, who was allegedly recovering from injuries sustained in an assault she attributed to individuals linked to the Governor.

“I was at the hospital when he was brought in. My husband was nursing injuries he sustained after your goons beat him up,” she wrote.

She further alleged that the hospital lacked essential medical supplies, claiming there were no drugs available to administer even basic first aid.

“But there were no drugs to even perform first aid for your brother. He succumbed helplessly,” she added.

Her revelation painted a grim picture of hospital shortages and helplessness, indirectly blaming the Governor for his brother’s painful last moments as health is a devolved function.





The Kenyan DAILY POST