President RUTO’s son, GEORGE RUTO, aims a jibe at former first families – ‘I won’t sit and sleep a whole day in State House like the others have been doing’







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto, has launched a thinly veiled attack at children of former Kenyan presidents, accusing them of being aloof and detached from ordinary citizens.

Despite his privileged background, George has often been spotted mingling with locals and engaging in ventures that resonate with everyday Kenyans.

“Because I am a son of the President, it doesn’t mean that I should sit and sleep the whole day in the State House like the others have been doing.”

“Let me use the opportunity I have right now to help where I can,” he said.

George, a trained pilot, explained that his investments are guided by passion rather than luxury.

He highlighted his involvement in the matatu business and football initiatives, saying they reflect his desire to uplift young people.

“When I started my matatu business, went to football space and all these different things that people didn’t expect, they started asking why I was doing all that yet my father is the President.”

“What I can tell the people is that I got passion for all these.”

“I really want to touch the lives of these young people.”

“I have the capability, God has given us grace and resources, and people who can help us do it, why not do it?” he posed.

While George maintains his efforts are driven by community passion, political analysts argue his grassroots involvement signals a calculated move to position himself for a future political role.

The Kenyan DAILY POST