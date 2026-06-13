HARRIET SCOTT, the woman who went viral after 4 KALENJIN men leaked a video having MECHI with her, flaunts her beautiful daughter as she graduates (PHOTOs)

Saturday, June 13, 2026 - Harriet Scott has taken to social media to celebrate a major milestone in her family after her firstborn daughter, Haylee Scott, graduated with flying colours.
In a post shared on her Facebook page, Harriet expressed
immense pride in her daughter’s achievement, praising her resilience,
determination and strength throughout her academic journey.
She noted that Haylee pursued A-Level Pure Sciences,
describing it as a demanding and rigorous course that requires discipline,
focus and perseverance.
“Haylee, I am incredibly proud of your resilience,
determination, and quiet strength throughout this journey,” she wrote.
“Successfully completing A-Level Pure Sciences is a
remarkable achievement that reflects your hard work and discipline,” she added.
Harriet came to the limelight after a private video of her having “mechi’’ with 4 Kalenjin men was leaked online.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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