Kisumu man parades faces of two young girls who stole from him after hosting them in his house - Post backfires as they appear to be school girls







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A social media post by a Kisumu man accusing two young women of theft has sparked controversy online after many users raised concerns that the individuals featured in the post appear to be school-going girls.

In the post, the man shared photos of the two young women and alleged that they stole personal items from his house after he hosted them.

He further appealed to members of the public for information that could help trace them.

However, the post quickly attracted criticism, with many social media users questioning why he hosted schools girls, warning that he might end up in jail.

Check out the post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST