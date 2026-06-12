LADY heartbroken after her brother-in-law remarries just 4 months after his wife’s death







Friday, June 12, 2026 - A woman has sparked debate on social media after expressing her disappointment and pain over her late sister’s husband remarrying only four months after her death.

The lady shared an emotional post on Facebook lamenting that her family is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of her late sister, Mercy Mokeira, while the widower has already moved on with a new marriage.

According to her, she questioned her brother-in-law about why he chose to remarry so soon instead of waiting at least a year after his wife’s passing.

However, the man reportedly defended his decision, saying he needed to move on and find a new partner.

The grieving sister said the response left her even more hurt, arguing that while the widower may have found reasons to move on quickly, Mercy’s family is still deeply mourning her loss.

“Angeoa of course because he is still young, but not this fast,” she wrote, adding that the family remains in deep pain following Mercy’s death.

Despite her disappointment, she concluded her message by wishing the man and his new wife well in their marriage.

Check out her posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST