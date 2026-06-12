Bunge La Mwananchi member, KAMAU WA KISUMU, shares private chats confronting KAREN NYAMU for sending people to eat at his hotel and refusing to pay - Ona Matusi! SHAME!!







Friday, June 12, 2026 - Bunge La Mwananchi member, Kamau Wa Kisumu, has claimed that he incurred losses after controversial Nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, sent a group of people to eat at his hotel near Mama Lucy Hospital and failed to settle the bill.

Narrating the incident, Kamau said he initially viewed Nyamu’s visit to his establishment as a blessing for his business.

According to him, Nyamu arrived near the gate of Mama Lucy Hospital and inquired about the location of his hotel, saying she had been seeing it online.

Shortly afterwards, a large number of youths, women and boda boda riders reportedly flocked to the hotel.

"Nyamu came near the gate of Mama Lucy Hospital and asked where Kamau wa Kisumu's café was. She said she had been seeing it online. Shortly afterwards, I saw many youths, women and boda boda riders heading towards my café. At first, I did not know who they were. I wondered where all those customers had come from. When I looked closely, I saw Karen Nyamu dressed in a dera," he said.

Kamau alleged that the crowd consumed nearly all the food and drinks that had been prepared for the day.

"I was surprised but thought maybe it was my lucky day. They ate all the food that had been prepared. There were three crates of large sodas. Each crate has 24 bottles, and each bottle costs KSh 100. That alone comes to KSh 7,200. They finished the meat, smokies, chips, bhajia and everything else. Nyamu told me not to ration the food and to serve everyone. I even gave out all the fish," he claimed.

He further alleged that some sodas were carried away in returnable crates, increasing his losses.

According to Kamau, Nyamu later requested his M-Pesa number and promised to settle the bill, but the payment never came through.

Frustrated by the situation, he has now shared screenshots of private chats between him and the Senator, claiming they show his attempts to follow up on the unpaid bill.

Check out the chats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST