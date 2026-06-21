Back to the streets! Former gospel celebrity DJ KEZZ spotted partying hard in a club while flaunting NYASH after abandoning religion (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Controversial disc jockey DJ Kezz has returned to partying after abandoning religion.

DJ Kezz first rose to fame through her gospel mixes, quickly building a strong following in the entertainment scene.

In mid-2025, she publicly announced her conversion to Islam, taking the Muslim name Zziah, a move that also sparked widespread discussion online at the time.

However, a few months ago, she renounced Islam and stepped away from religion altogether, shifting her focus back to secular entertainment and club DJing.

In the latest video shared on her social media pages, Kezz is seen on the dancefloor busy having fun.

She was dressed in a short, figure-hugging outfit that flaunted her nyash.

Watch the video>>> below

Former gospel celebrity DJ KEZZ spotted partying hard in a club while flaunting NYASH after abandoning religion pic.twitter.com/3rLqa0xKop — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST