Kameme FM’s presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, accuses MOSES KURIA of tracking her phone number and sending threats for critizing RUTO







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, has publicly accused former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria of intimidating her following her frequent criticism of President William Ruto on her mid-morning radio show.

In posts shared on social media, Muthoni alleged that Kuria obtained her phone number and later shared information that revealed her whereabouts through his WhatsApp status.

She further claimed that her private phone number was circulated online by Kuria, resulting in a flood of calls and messages from unknown individuals.

The popular radio presenter also claimed that certain state agencies were working together with Kuria in an effort to intimidate her because of her political views and commentary on national issues.

Muthoni, who is widely known for her outspoken political commentary, is considered a strong supporter of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and has frequently criticized President Ruto’s administration on her radio show.

Her political stance has attracted both praise and criticism, with some Government supporters accusing her of advancing Gachagua’s political agenda through her broadcasts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST