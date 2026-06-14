Kameme FM’s presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, accuses MOSES KURIA of tracking her phone number and sending threats for critizing RUTO

Sunday, June 14, 2026
- Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, has publicly accused former
Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria of intimidating her following her frequent
criticism of President William Ruto on her mid-morning radio show.
In posts shared on social media, Muthoni alleged that Kuria
obtained her phone number and later shared information that revealed her
whereabouts through his WhatsApp status.
She further claimed that her private phone number was
circulated online by Kuria, resulting in a flood of calls and messages from
unknown individuals.
The popular radio presenter also claimed that certain state
agencies were working together with Kuria in an effort to intimidate her
because of her political views and commentary on national issues.
Muthoni, who is widely known for her outspoken political
commentary, is considered a strong supporter of former Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua and has frequently criticized President Ruto’s administration on her
radio show.
Her political stance has attracted both praise and criticism, with some Government supporters accusing her of advancing Gachagua’s political agenda through her broadcasts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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