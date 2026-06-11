Go home and change - DRAMA in Kapsabet as married women publicly confront a LADY over her outfit! Claim she was not decently dressed (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Drama unfolded in Kapsabet
after a young woman was publicly confronted by a group of married women who
accused her of being inappropriately dressed.
According to reports, the woman had stepped out to buy
breakfast when she was stopped by the women, who took issue with her
outfit, claiming it was not decent.
A video circulating online captures the tense exchange as
the women confronted her in public and instructed her to return home and change
into longer clothes before continuing with her errands.
The incident attracted the attention of onlookers, with some
residents watching as the confrontation unfolded.
The video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.
While some supported the women’s concerns about modesty,
others argued that adults should be free to choose their attire without facing
public humiliation or harassment.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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