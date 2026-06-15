Kisii Governor SIMBA ARATI narrates how he seduced his Chinese wife 'MEI KWAMBOKA' and tells off critics calling him 'illiterate' (VIDEO)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - Kisii Governor Simba Arati has used his marriage to clap-back at critics who question his education level and command of the English language.

Speaking at a weekend public function, Arati dismissed critics who have branded him “illiterate,” insisting that it was his command of English that helped him win the heart of his Chinese wife, Mei Arati.

With Mei by his side, the Governor cheekily asked the crowd: “Do you think when I was seducing my Chinese wife, I was using the Ekegusii language? I used pure English.”

His remarks sparked laughter and applause, as he explained that he relied on fluent, polished English to woo her.

Arati then introduced Mei to the audience, cheekily gushing over her beauty.

“And as you can see, is she not beautiful?” he teased, prompting a loud chorus of agreement.

Mei, affectionately nicknamed “Kwamboka” by locals, has become a familiar figure in Kisii.

Though she keeps a low profile, she is often spotted supporting her husband at official functions. Watch her>>> below

Kisii Governor SIMBA ARATI narrates how he seduced his Chinese wife 'MEI KWAMBOKA' and tells off critics calling him 'illiterate' pic.twitter.com/OF1V4gErpQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST