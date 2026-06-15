A LUYHA man who converted to Islam flaunts his 3 wives as they jointly launch a campaign for the 4th wife (VIDEO)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - A Luhya man who converted to Islam has become a social media sensation after publicly showcasing his three wives and announcing that he is looking for a fourth wife.

In a video that has gone viral online, the openly polygamous man appears alongside his three wives as they jointly launch what they describe as a campaign to find another woman to join their family.

During the clip, the wives introduce themselves and express their support for their husband's decision to marry again, saying they are fully behind his search for a fourth wife.

The man, however, emphasized that not just anyone would qualify for the position.

According to him, any woman interested in becoming his fourth wife must possess good character and be willing to embrace the values of the family.

Under Islamic teachings, a man may marry up to four wives, provided he is able to treat them fairly and meet his responsibilities toward each of them.

Watch the video>>> below

A LUYHA man who converted to Islam flaunts his 3 wives as they jointly launch a campaign for the 4th wife pic.twitter.com/flWHIw8qpB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST