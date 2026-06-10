KIKUYU LADY quits her well-paying corporate job to become a village wife after being married to a LUYHA man (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A Kikuyu lady has sparked reactions on social media after quitting her well-paying corporate job to relocate to the village and settle down with her Luhya husband.

The young woman is now living a completely different lifestyle upcountry, where she has embraced life as a full-time village wife.

She regularly creates content documenting her daily family life, rural experiences, farming activities and motherhood journey.

According to posts shared online, her current life revolves around farming, raising children and supporting her family in the village.

Her decision to walk away from corporate life has attracted mixed reactions from netizens, with some admiring her bold choice and peaceful lifestyle, while others question why she left a lucrative career.

See the photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST