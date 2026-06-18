Alihamishwa Vitu Na Side Chick - Beautiful KIKUYU LADY narrates how her estranged husband and prominent preacher, Bishop EDWARD NDUATI of CFF Church tormented her! Fear men







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - A beautiful Kikuyu lady has moved many Kenyans online after sharing a heartbreaking account of the series of tragedies that turned her life upside down, culminating in the collapse of her marriage to Bishop Edward Nduati of Christian Foundation Fellowship Church (CFF).

In an emotional post on Facebook, the woman recounted how her troubles began in 2017 when she lost her job.

As she struggled to rebuild her life, her business was robbed, dealing another devastating blow to her finances.

The same year, she was also affected by the infamous Gikomba Market fire, which destroyed property worth millions and left many traders counting losses.

However, according to her, the most painful chapter was yet to come.

The woman claimed that just three days after the Gikomba fire tragedy, her husband moved out of their matrimonial home and took household belongings with the help of another woman, whom she described as a side chick.

She said she was forced into a bitter battle to save her marriage, but her efforts did not bear fruit.

“I lost my job in 2017, my business was robbed, then came the Gikomba fire. Three days later, my husband moved out with another woman after taking things from our home,” she narrated.

The emotional toll of the failed marriage reportedly pushed her into depression in 2018, leaving her struggling to cope with the many challenges she was facing.

In 2019, tragedy struck again when she lost her mother, an event she described as the climax of her suffering.

The woman believes the stress and pain caused by her marital problems contributed to her mother's deteriorating health, which eventually led to her death after battling high blood pressure.

“I lost my own mother in 2019 and that was the climax. My failed marriage led to high blood pressure for my mum and she succumbed a year later,” she wrote.

Despite the years that have passed, she admitted that the pain of losing her marriage and her mother remains one of the deepest wounds she has ever experienced.

Perhaps the most disturbing memory she shared was returning home one day to find her young daughter alone after her husband had moved out.

According to her, the child had become so thirsty that she was found drinking ink from a pen.

“But my husband, why did you leave our daughter alone in the house after moving out with the side chick? I found her drinking pen ink because she was thirsty,” she lamented.

Check out her post.

The bishop and his former side-chick, who is now his current wife.



