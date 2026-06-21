Kiharu MP NDINDI NYORO branded a ‘mole’ after skipping Finance Bill 2026 vote in Parliament - See Reactions!







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has come under sharp criticism after failing to attend the decisive Finance Bill 2026 vote in the National Assembly, despite his fiery opposition to the Government’s fiscal policies.

The Bill passed its Third Reading on Thursday, June 18th, with 122 votes in favour and 40 against, clearing the way for presidential assent.

Out of 349 MPs, only 162 participated, raising concerns about absenteeism during a crucial economic decision.

Nyoro’s absence quickly became the focal point of public anger.

Kenyans flooded social media, branding him a “mole” and accusing him of doublespeak.

Nyoro later defended himself, explaining that he had travelled abroad for engagements that “could not be postponed.”

He admitted that his absence was disappointing but insisted his track record in debating fiscal legislation remained intact.

“We have always been available and forthright in debating both the Appropriations Bill and the Finance Bill on the committee and on the floor of the House,” he said.

He further argued that Parliament’s oversight capacity has weakened, with both Majority and Minority leadership aligned, making accountability difficult.

Despite his explanation, Kenyans remained unconvinced, with critics insisting that his absence undermined his credibility as a vocal Government critic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST