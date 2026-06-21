SHOCK as ‘homeless’ MOI grandson, COLLINS KIBET, is spotted roaming in the streets of Nakuru - He was excluded from his share of the family’s vast fortune by step mother (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - In a twist that has stunned many Kenyans, Collins Kibet Toroitich Moi, grandson of former President Daniel arap Moi, has been spotted wandering the streets of Nakuru, with reports suggesting that he is homeless.

Collins, son of the late rally driver Jonathan Toroitich Moi, says his current plight stems from being excluded from the family’s vast multi‑billion‑shilling estate.

Jonathan, Moi’s first‑born son, died in April 2019 after battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

According to Collins, administrators and trustees of his grandfather’s estate, alongside his stepmother and stepbrother who manage his father’s estate, denied him access to his rightful share.

He claims this exclusion has left him destitute, despite his lineage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST