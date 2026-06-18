Kenyans among thousands facing detention of up to two years and mass deportation from Europe in new tough rules







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - Kenyans living in European Union countries unlawfully could soon face tougher deportation measures after the European Parliament approved sweeping changes aimed at accelerating the removal of undocumented migrants.

The new legislation, passed on Wednesday, June 17th, introduces stricter return procedures for non‑EU nationals residing illegally in member states.

Under the rules, anyone issued with a return decision must leave immediately or within a period set by national authorities.

Migrants are legally obliged to cooperate with authorities during deportation, with those deemed uncooperative facing harsher enforcement.

Dutch lawmaker, Malik Azmani, rapporteur of the legislation, said: “Today, Europe delivered. People rightly expect that those with no right to stay return to their countries of origin.”

The law allows EU countries to detain undocumented migrants considered flight risks, security threats, or those failing to cooperate, with detention lasting up to 24 months and extensions possible.

Authorities are also empowered to conduct investigative measures, including searches of residences and seizure of documents or electronic devices, subject to judicial approval.

A key change is the creation of “return hubs,” enabling EU states to transfer undocumented migrants to third countries willing to accept them under bilateral agreements.

The move reflects a global trend towards stricter immigration enforcement, mirroring crackdowns in the United States.

The law now awaits final approval by the Council, with some provisions set to take effect immediately and others within 12 months.

For Kenyans without valid status in Europe, the legislation could mean increased removals under the new framework.

The Kenyan DAILY POST