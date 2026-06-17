Kenyan preacher, PASTOR T, sparks debate with his bold views on pork and wine consumption among Christians - “There Is No Bad Food to Eat”







Wednesday, June 17, 226 - Kenyan preacher, Pastor T, has stirred lively debate after sharing his unconventional views on dietary laws, alcohol and how Christians should interpret scripture in modern life.

On a recent interview on Obinna TV, hosted by media personality Oga Obinna, he was asked whether eating pork is wrong for Christians.

Pastor T dismissed strict prohibitions, arguing that Old Testament rules are not binding in the New Testament.

“Unless it is a health issue, there is no bad food to eat,” he said, stressing that health choices matter more than ritual.

He cited Apostle Paul’s teachings, noting that Christianity allows space for personal conviction.

“If your conscience says it is wrong, then don’t eat it. And if someone believes eating pork is wrong, don’t eat it in front of them,” he explained.

The discussion then shifted to alcohol, where Pastor T unpacked the meaning of “wine” in biblical times.

He distinguished between fresh grape juice, which he termed “good wine” and fermented alcoholic wine, which he called “bad wine.”

“Good wine was grapes pressed and drunk while fresh,” he explained, adding that cultural context is key when interpreting scripture.

Referencing the wedding at Canan, Pastor T argued that Jesus turning water into wine should not automatically be equated with modern alcohol.

“That wedding wine was meant for five days… getting fresh wine by the fifth day was difficult,” he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST