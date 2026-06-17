SALASYA claims SIFUNA’s Linda Mwananchi Movement is RUTO’s ‘project’ as he declares his political stand ahead of 2027 elections







Wednesday, June 17, 226 - Outspoken Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, has sensationally claimed that the Linda Mwananchi movement is President William Ruto’s ‘project’ designed to divert Kenyans from the broader opposition agenda.

The faction, led by leaders such as Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo, has gained prominence in recent months after distancing itself from ODM leadership allied to Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga.

In a video shared on his social media platforms, Salasya challenged the group’s leaders to declare their political ambitions openly.

“If you are truly seeking the leadership of this country and not driven by selfish interests, what is stopping you from declaring your intentions now?” he asked.

The vocal legislator went further, accusing the faction of being used by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to confuse Kenyans.

“You are moles, prophets of doom. You pretend to stand with Kenyans, yet you are dining with those frustrating them through poor leadership,” he claimed.

Salasya said he has actively pursued his own presidential ambitions, holding engagements across different regions, but alleged that Linda Mwananchi figures attempted to undermine his meetings through parallel events.

He declared his support for the broader opposition coalition led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua and Trans Nzoia Governor, George Natembeya.

“If you want to vie for the presidency, then declare it openly. But you will not confuse us, and you will not confuse Kenyans,” Salasya concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST