Another victim captured on CCTV losing a phone to thugs posing as boda boda riders (VIDEO)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - A man was captured on CCTV being robbed of his mobile phone by two suspected thieves riding on a motorbike in one of the city's estates.

The victim was standing by the roadside, busy on the phone and unaware that he was being watched by the suspects.

In the footage, the thugs are seen approaching the area on a motorbike before carefully positioning themselves near the unsuspecting man.

After waiting for the right moment, one of the suspects swiftly snatched the phone from the victim's hands.

The duo then sped off, leaving the victim shocked and confused.

He briefly attempted to chase after them, but the suspects had already made their escape.

The incident highlights the growing trend of criminals disguising themselves as boda boda riders to target unsuspecting members of the public, particularly those using their phones in public spaces.

Watch the video>>> below

Situational awareness here is zero…. These boda boda phone snatchers though pic.twitter.com/60vJpMeN9d — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST