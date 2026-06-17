Kenyan man calls out his lazy and unhygienic wife - Shows their house in total mess! Huyu Pengine Alioa Slay Queen (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - A married man has taken to social media to air his grievances and seek advice after alleging that his wife is lazy and unhygienic.

He lamented that his wife does not perform household chores and recorded a video showing the state of their home, which he claimed was in a complete mess.

In the video, clothes are seen scattered all over the house, the bed is unmade, and the washroom is also in poor condition.

The man further claimed that at times he is forced to do all the household chores by himself.

He questioned whether the woman was properly prepared for marriage and even wondered if she had received any guidance on household responsibilities.

He also sought advice from social media users on whether he should end the marriage and move on.

Watch the video>>> below

Huyu Pengine Alioa Slay Queen Mchafu pic.twitter.com/suyU87w49N — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST