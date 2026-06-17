WILLIS RABURU’s ex wife, MARYA PRUDE, reacts to his split with IVY NAMU with cheeky post (LOOK)







Wednesday, June 17, 226 - Media personality, Willis Raburu’s ex‑wife, Marya Prude, has cheekily reacted after Ivy Namu, Raburu’s baby mama, announced their breakup.

Marya and Raburu parted ways in 2020 after three years of marriage, a union marked by tragedy following the loss of their newborn daughter, Adana.

The heartbreak fractured their relationship, with Raburu later admitting he “lost touch” with his marriage before initiating divorce proceedings.

Raburu moved on with Ivy, and together they had two children.

He even proposed to her, marking what seemed like a fresh chapter.

However, Ivy confirmed via Instagram Stories that the relationship had ended, asking Kenyans to respect their privacy as they navigate the split.

Reacting to the breakup, Marya shared a video from the salon, with a cheeky caption:

“Kindly respect my privacy as I switch up my hair,”

Her cheeky post quickly went viral, with fans interpreting it as subtle shade directed at Raburu and Ivy’s request.





The Kenyan DAILY POST