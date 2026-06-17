WILLIS RABURU’s ex wife, MARYA PRUDE, reacts to his split with IVY NAMU with cheeky post (LOOK)

Wednesday, June 17, 226 - Media personality, Willis Raburu’s ex‑wife, Marya Prude, has cheekily reacted after Ivy Namu, Raburu’s baby mama, announced their breakup.
Marya and Raburu parted ways in 2020 after three years of
marriage, a union marked by tragedy following the loss of their newborn
daughter, Adana.
The heartbreak fractured their relationship, with Raburu
later admitting he “lost touch” with his marriage before initiating divorce
proceedings.
Raburu moved on with Ivy, and together they had two
children.
He even proposed to her, marking what seemed like a fresh
chapter.
However, Ivy confirmed via Instagram Stories that the
relationship had ended, asking Kenyans to respect their privacy as they
navigate the split.
Reacting to the breakup, Marya shared a video from the
salon, with a cheeky caption:
“Kindly respect my privacy as I switch up my hair,”
Her cheeky post quickly went viral, with fans interpreting it as subtle shade directed at Raburu and Ivy’s request.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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