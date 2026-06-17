KEMRI responds to viral claims of recruiting volunteers to be deliberately infected with Malaria in exchange for Ksh 48,000







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has dismissed as misleading viral social media claims alleging that it is recruiting 200 volunteers to be deliberately infected with malaria in exchange for Ksh48,000.

The claims, which spread widely on social media, suggested that participants will spend 24 days in hospital while receiving daily payments of Ksh2,000.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 17th, KEMRI refuted the allegations.

“KEMRI wishes to clarify that claims circulating on social media alleging that the Institute is recruiting volunteers to be deliberately infected with malaria for payment are misleading and inaccurate,” the agency said.

The institute emphasized that all research involving human participants is conducted under strict ethical and regulatory frameworks.

“All KEMRI research involving human participants is conducted under strict ethical and regulatory oversight, with participant safety and informed consent as core requirements,” the statement added.

KEMRI further encouraged Kenyans to rely on its verified communication platforms for accurate information regarding research programs and activities.

“We encourage the public to verify content before sharing,” the agency noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST