KAREN NYAMU’s best friend and Slay Queen, BAKHITA ESTHER, was among the joyriders in RUTO’s expensive trip to Finland (PHOTOs)

Friday, June 12, 2026
- Senator Karen Nyamu’s close friend, Bakhita Esther, was among the
joyriders who accompanied President William Ruto and a delegation of senior
Government officials to Finland during the President’s State Visit.
Bakhita, who is known on social media for her close
association with prominent politicians and influential figures, shared photos
documenting her trip to the European country.
In one of the photos, she is seen posing alongside Prime
Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, while another image shows her at Helsinki
Airport proudly wearing a UDA-branded cap.
Her presence in the delegation has sparked discussion on
social media, with some Kenyans questioning the criteria used to determine who
joins official State trips, especially at a time when concerns over Government
spending remain high.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments