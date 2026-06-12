KAREN NYAMU’s best friend and Slay Queen, BAKHITA ESTHER, was among the joyriders in RUTO’s expensive trip to Finland (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 12, 2026 - Senator Karen Nyamu’s close friend, Bakhita Esther, was among the joyriders who accompanied President William Ruto and a delegation of senior Government officials to Finland during the President’s State Visit.

Bakhita, who is known on social media for her close association with prominent politicians and influential figures, shared photos documenting her trip to the European country.

In one of the photos, she is seen posing alongside Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, while another image shows her at Helsinki Airport proudly wearing a UDA-branded cap.

Her presence in the delegation has sparked discussion on social media, with some Kenyans questioning the criteria used to determine who joins official State trips, especially at a time when concerns over Government spending remain high.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST