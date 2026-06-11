KAREN NYAMU punishes Bunge La Mwananchi member for criticizing RUTO - Sends supporters to eat at his hotel and refuses to pay! Walifagia Kila Kitu (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A member of the Jacaranda Bunge La Mwananchi forum has alleged that his small hotel business suffered heavy losses after supporters linked to nominated Senator Karen Nyamu flocked his establishment, consumed food and drinks, and left without settling their bills.

In a video circulating online, the trader claims that Karen Nyamu visited his hotel while in the company of her supporters and instructed him to serve them food and drinks.

He further alleges that she left shortly afterward and asked for his M-Pesa number, promising to send payment later.

The trader says the promised payment was never made, leaving him with significant losses after serving a large number of customers.

He also claims that he was forced to shut down his hotel after incurring the losses.

Karen Nyamu has since responded to the allegations through a video, where she appears to acknowledge the incident while defending her actions, claiming that it was in response to remarks the trader had made about President William Ruto.

Nyamu shamelessly bragged that she was teaching him a lesson and threatened to send more goons to raid the hotel.

KAMAU wa Kisumu explains how KAREN NYAMU revenged on him for saying RUTO didn’t give them anything despite being paraded in State House pic.twitter.com/tds23BWZDE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 11, 2026

KAREN NYAMU punishes Bunge La Mwananchi member for criticizing RUTO - Sends supporters to eat at his hotel and refuses to pay! Walifagia Kila Kitu pic.twitter.com/v5VQgAH909 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST