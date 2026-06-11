Police raid a residential house in Marsabit and arrest suspected poachers - Recover 13 elephant tusks (PHOTO)







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Law enforcement officers from Marsabit Police Station have arrested three suspects and recovered 13 pieces of elephant tusks through an intelligence-led operation.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers raided a residential house in the Majengo area.

The suspects, identified as Wario Ali Halo, Umuro Afani Duba and Alkano Elema Galgalo, thought they were safe behind closed doors.

However, officers stormed the hideout, catching the trio completely off guard.

A thorough search of the premises led officers to a suspicious green sack placed on the floor.

Inside, they discovered 13 pieces of elephant tusks believed to be from illegally poached wildlife, highlighting the ongoing threat to Kenya’s endangered species.

The three suspects, together with the recovered contraband, were escorted to Marsabit Police Station, where they are currently being processed ahead of their court appearance.

Meanwhile, the tusks have been securely detained as exhibits.

Authorities say the operation underscores ongoing efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and protect Kenya’s natural heritage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST