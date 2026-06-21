Kamba gospel singer, FAITH NZILANI, accused of snatching her former boss’ husband and getting married to him in a church wedding - Ogopa Wanawake (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Social media has been abuzz with claims that popular Kamba gospel singer, Faith Nzilani, snatched another woman’s husband and later got married to him in a church wedding.

The woman identified as Zipporah was married to Jonathan, while Faith Nzilani was working as their employee.

According to reports, a romantic relationship developed between Faith and Jonathan over time.

Jonathan was later pressured to file for divorce from his first marriage to pave way for a union between him and Faith.

Documents circulating online show that a marriage between Jonathan and Zipporah existed, as well as divorce papers signed by both parties.

According to Zipporah’s brother, the couple had been married for eight years before the alleged fallout.

“Zipporah and Jonathan were married for 8 years since 2012. In 2021 they started having issues because Faith Nzilani started meddling in their marriage,” the brother revealed.

Below are photos of Faith and her husband, the man she is accused of snatching from Zipporah.

The Kenyan DAILY POST