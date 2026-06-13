KALENJIN man accused of killing his girlfriend, a Senior Bank Executive in the UK, arrested at the Namanga border after being on the run for over a year







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - Brian Kiplagat, a Kenyan man accused of murdering his girlfriend, Marianne Nduta Kilonzi, in the United Kingdom before fleeing to Kenya, has been arrested at the Namanga border and is awaiting extradition to London.

The case stems from the death of Marianne Kilonzi, a 43-year-old Kenyan national and Senior Banking Executive at CitiBank, whose body was discovered in her South London apartment on January 17th, 2025.

According to the London Metropolitan Police Service, Kilonzi was found with a serious head injury, prompting a homicide investigation.

Authorities became concerned after she failed to report to work, an unusual occurrence for the respected professional, who had spent 18 years building a successful career and had risen to the position of Vice President of Trade and Working Capital Sales at the international banking giant.

Residents of the Royal Arsenal Riverside development on Argyll Road in Woolwich reported hearing loud disturbances coming from Kilonzi’s first-floor apartment between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on the night of the incident.

Investigators subsequently identified Kiplagat as a key suspect and launched an international manhunt.

After months of investigations and cross-border cooperation, authorities tracked him down and arrested him at the Kenya-Tanzania border crossing in Namanga.

He is currently in custody and is expected to be extradited to the United Kingdom to face murder charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST