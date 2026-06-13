Senator KAREN NYAMU’s PA accused of defrauding a woman of over Ksh 335,000 - Sends her death threats! Mkora Kama Boss Yake







Saturday, June 13, 2026 - A family has reached out seeking assistance over a dispute involving Ksh 400,000 that they claim was paid to a woman who promised to facilitate overseas travel opportunities.

According to the complainant, his wife paid Ksh 400,000 to Tabitha Mutero, whom he describes as a former aide to Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, and a person who currently works closely with nominated Senator Karen Nyamu.

The money was paid in the hope of securing travel arrangements abroad.

However, when the planned trip failed to materialize, they claim a refund was agreed upon.

According to the complainant, Ksh 336,000 was supposed to be refunded, but despite numerous follow-ups, the money has not been returned.

The family further claims that their efforts to recover the funds have been met with hostility, alleging that Mutero recently insulted them and issued death threats.

The complainant says the money had been borrowed from a bank with the expectation that it would be repaid after the planned travel opportunity, leaving the family under financial strain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST