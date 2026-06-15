“I’m living my wildest dreams” – LADY celebrates turning 35 childfree, calls it her greatest accomplishment in viral post (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 15, 2026 – A 34-year-old woman has sparked debate on social media after proudly defending her decision not to have children, describing it as one of her greatest life accomplishments as she approaches her 35th birthday.

The South African woman, Vhahangwele Rashaka, revealed that she will soon mark one year since undergoing a salpingectomy, a surgical procedure that involves the removal of the fallopian tubes.

Sharing her milestone online, she wrote:

“1st August: International Childfree Day.”

“I will be celebrating one year after getting my fallopian tubes surgically removed (salpingectomy).”

“2nd August: I will be turning 35 years old and childfree.”

“I am living my wildest dreams. I am living the life I imagined for myself when I was an 18-year-old girl.”

Rashaka said she considers herself fortunate to have the freedom to make choices about her own life without being dictated by societal expectations, cultural norms, or external pressure.

“I am definitely my ancestors’ wildest dreams, a woman with options and the ability to choose for herself, not forced by conditions, culture, or pressure, but able to decide what is best for her.”

“This is important because I chose what is frowned upon most of the time.”

“I chose me and me alone. I became selfish for my own happiness, and that is one great accomplishment,” she added.

Her post has generated mixed reactions online.

While some netizens applauded her for boldly living life on her own terms, others argued that parenthood remains one of life's most fulfilling experiences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST