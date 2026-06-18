‘I’m getting a vasectomy, nobody is putting birth control in my wife’s body!’ - Gospel singer sparks debate with bold declaration (LOOK)







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Kunle Kenny, has sparked conversation online after vowing never to let his wife endure the side effects of birth control.

Taking to X, Kenny declared that once he and his wife have the number of children they desire, he will personally take responsibility for family planning by undergoing a vasectomy.

“Nobody is putting any birth control thing inside my wife’s body… When we’re done, I’m getting a vasectomy.”

“A woman’s body is too sensitive for these chemicals. The side effects are crazy,” he wrote.

His bold stance has drawn admiration and debate, with many praising his commitment to protect his wife’s health while taking charge of contraception.





The Kenyan DAILY POST