“Guests at RUTO’s State House No Longer Served Fanta and Biscuits” - ODM MP KALUMA defends Ksh 1 Billion supplementary State House allocation







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has defended the Ksh1 billion allocation to State House in the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, June 19th, Kaluma argued that catering services at State House have significantly improved compared to previous regimes.

He noted that guests are now treated to proper meals rather than the modest refreshments of earlier administrations.

“Unlike our former Presidents, now you go to the State House, and you don’t take Fanta and biscuits.”

“You are welcome as a Kenyan, and the President has opened the doors for everybody, so we have to budget for it,” Kaluma said.

Kaluma rose on a point of order during Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah’s debate on the Supplementary Appropriation Bill II of 2025/26.

Ichung’wah explained that the current budget could not mirror past allocations, as the Presidency was now more mobile and inclusive.

He cited events such as the Africa-France Summit and the establishment of State Lodges in regions like Wajir as reasons for increased expenditure.

Ichung’wah further dismissed claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that the allocations to State House and the Office of the Deputy President were schemes to loot public funds.

Other beneficiaries of the Supplementary Budget II include the Interior Ministry, set to receive Ksh1.5 billion, and the National Intelligence Service (NIS), which will get Ksh3.5 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST