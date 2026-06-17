





Wednesday, June 17, 226 - A man has ignited a firestorm on social media after openly admitting that he does not believe in fidelity and cannot promise faithfulness in any relationship.

In the lengthy post, shared by an X user identified as Ghost Writer ✍🏾 (@Prezain_LJ), he explained that despite his love for “hot and pretty women,” he does not see himself committing to one partner for life.

“No matter how good you look or how great you maintain your body, I see myself cheating with another woman,” he wrote.

The man claimed infidelity is part of his nature and something he has accepted.

He added that while he would provide for his family, meet conjugal obligations and be “the best man possible,” he could never guarantee fidelity.

“I will handle total provision for the family… but once in a while, I will desire to be with another woman.”

“That’s the only way I’m going to be happy being with you and not get tired of you,” he stated.

He further revealed he has never stayed faithful in any relationship and does not expect to change even in marriage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST