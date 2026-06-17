MAASAI man’s dramatic reaction during his wedding sparks reaction - See how the stunning bride tried to soothe him (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - A video of a Maasai groom being overcome with emotion during his wedding ceremony has sparked a buzz online.
In the clip, the groom is seen standing beside his stunning
bride, dressed in a sharp suit, while the bride dazzles in an elegant wedding
gown.
As the ceremony unfolds, the groom appears to enter a deep
trance, chanting passionately while seemingly lost in the moment.
The bride is seen gently holding and comforting him as
guests cheer and encourage him.
His intense display of emotion, accompanied by rhythmic
chanting, left many viewers intrigued, with some initially speculating about
what was happening.
However, among the Maasai community, such occurrences are
not uncommon.
The reaction is often associated with a cultural phenomenon
known as mori,
an intense, trance-like state of emotion and adrenaline experienced during
significant ceremonies and rites of passage.
Mori can cause trembling, shaking and heightened
emotional expression.
Watch the video>>> below
Maasai man’s dramatic reaction during his wedding pic.twitter.com/m8LuvWlW4I— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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