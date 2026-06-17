MAASAI man’s dramatic reaction during his wedding sparks reaction - See how the stunning bride tried to soothe him (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - A video of a Maasai groom being overcome with emotion during his wedding ceremony has sparked a buzz online.

In the clip, the groom is seen standing beside his stunning bride, dressed in a sharp suit, while the bride dazzles in an elegant wedding gown.

As the ceremony unfolds, the groom appears to enter a deep trance, chanting passionately while seemingly lost in the moment.

The bride is seen gently holding and comforting him as guests cheer and encourage him.

His intense display of emotion, accompanied by rhythmic chanting, left many viewers intrigued, with some initially speculating about what was happening.

However, among the Maasai community, such occurrences are not uncommon.

The reaction is often associated with a cultural phenomenon known as mori, an intense, trance-like state of emotion and adrenaline experienced during significant ceremonies and rites of passage.

Mori can cause trembling, shaking and heightened emotional expression.

Watch the video>>> below

Maasai man’s dramatic reaction during his wedding pic.twitter.com/m8LuvWlW4I — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST