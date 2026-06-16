I will be 40 in 4 years na Sina Firstborn, Nalala Pekeyangu Kama Maiti - Kenyan lawyer PHANNIE KWEGAH laments being single in viral tweet (LOOK)

Tuesday, June 16,
2026 - Kenyan lawyer, Phannie Kwegah, has sparked lively
conversations on social media after humorously reflecting on her single status
and lack of children as she approaches 40.
In a viral post on X, the Nairobi-based lawyer wrote:
“In 4 yrs we 1990 babies will be 40 yrs old. Na sina mtu.
Sina firstborn.”
“Sina mjukuu. Nalala pekee yangu kana maiti,”
The tweet drew a flood of reactions from netizens who found her
remarks both funny and relatable.
Some users joked about her situation, while others questioned how someone with a successful legal career could still be single at this stage of life.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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