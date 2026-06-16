“I don’t believe SARAH WAIRIMU killed TOB COHEN” - NTV’s investigative reporter, BRIAN OBUYA, drops a bombshell and hints at conducting private investigations







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A social media post by renowned investigative reporter, Brian Obuya, has reignited debate surrounding the murder of Dutch businessman, Tob Cohen, years after the high-profile case captured national attention.

In a brief but thought-provoking post, Obuya expressed doubts about the widely held belief that Sarah Wairimu, Cohen's widow, was responsible for his death.

“Never been convinced Sarah Wairimu killed Tob Cohen. A thorough probe needs to be conducted on the Dutchman's properties, close friends and deals,” Obuya wrote.

Obuya said investigators should take a closer look at Cohen's business dealings, associates and properties to establish whether there are unanswered questions surrounding the case.

Sarah Wairimu has consistently denied any involvement in the death of her late husband.

The murder case has remained one of Kenya's most closely followed criminal investigations since Cohen's body was discovered at his Kitisuru home after he had been reported missing.

Sarah was re-arrested last year after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, reviewed the case and determined that there was sufficient evidence to charge her with murder.

She was denied bond after the prosecution argued that she could interfere with witnesses if released.





The Kenyan DAILY POST