Controversial Zimbabwean businessman WICKNELL CHIVAYO sparks buzz after meeting RUTO amid Ksh 377 Billion JKIA tender deal – See how he landed at JKIA with his private jet (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - Controversial Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, caused a stir in Nairobi on Monday, June 15th, when he flew in aboard his newly acquired Gulfstream G550 private jet to meet President William Ruto.

The flamboyant businessman, long dogged by allegations of election rigging across Africa, arrived just before Ruto departed for France to attend the 52nd G7 Summit.

Chivayo said his visit was to congratulate Ruto on his successful South Africa tour.

“I took the opportunity to congratulate His Excellency on further strengthening relations between two of Africa’s most strongest economies, Kenya and South Africa, through the signing of several bilateral cooperation agreements covering trade, energy, tourism, skills development and investment promotion,” he posted on X.

His jet, registered T7‑WMC, initials of his full name Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo, was previously owned by Gulfstream Leasing in the US.

The G550, powered by twin Rolls Royce BR700 engines, can fly 12,500 km nonstop, carry up to 19 passengers, and cruise at 941 km/h.

Inside, it boasts four living zones, a galley, two lavatories and 14 oval windows.

Chivayo’s flashy arrival comes amid reports that his company, alongside Chinese firms, has secured a Ksh 377 billion tender to build a new terminal at JKIA.

He was chauffeured from the tarmac in vehicles with Ksh 1 million customized plates and even hinted at acquiring Kenyan citizenship, now calling himself a “Kenyan Citizen.”

Wicknell Chivayo is in Kenya, allegedly to finalize a KSh 377 billion JKIA deal. The tycoon flew to the country aboard his newly acquired Gulfstream G550 jet and was picked up on the tarmac by vehicles with KSh 1 million customized plates. pic.twitter.com/eCXgZz6qzA — MTU-KUTU (@its_kipleting) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST