I am back to being a gold-digger - Kenyan LADY says after breaking up with her broke boyfriend and flaunts the lavish lifestyle previously funded by her elderly MZUNGU LOVER (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has sparked a buzz on social media after openly declaring that she is returning to her "gold-digging" lifestyle following the end of her relationship with a financially struggling boyfriend.

In a series of posts shared on her social media pages, the flashy lady claimed that she gave her now ex-boyfriend a chance for the past six months despite his financial challenges, but the relationship ended up bringing her more stress than happiness.

Following the breakup, she said she has no intention of dating for love alone and will instead prioritize financial stability in her future relationships.

To drive her point home, she shared photos showcasing the lavish lifestyle she previously enjoyed while dating an elderly mzungu lover, whom she described as a millionaire.

According to her, the foreign lover treated her to an extravagant lifestyle and provided experiences that she says she has missed since leaving him.

“I’m dating for money and gold-digging. If you don’t drive a Rolls Royce, Lamborghini or Ferrari, I’m not interested in building with any man. Back to my soft girl era,” she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST