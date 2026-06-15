Caught in 4K! Man busted by stadium camera salivating on a well-endowed LADY’s ‘melons’ live on TV during ongoing FIFA World Cup (VIDEO)







Monday, June 15, 2026 - A football fan has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after cameras caught him stealing glances at a beautiful lady during the Brazil and Morocco FIFA World Cup match.

In the clip, which has been widely shared on social media, the man is seen seated next to a stunning woman in the stands.

While most fans were focused on the action unfolding on the pitch, he appeared far more interested in his attractive neighbour.

The amusing moment took an even funnier turn when the fan seemingly became so distracted that he failed to notice he was being broadcast on the stadium's giant screen.

His reaction when he realized he was on camera has left netizens in stitches.

The light-hearted clip has become the latest viral stadium moment, proving once again that sometimes the most entertaining action happens off the pitch.

There are doubts that it may be an AI generated video

Watch the clip>>> below

My goat is about to explain himself when he gets home. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UOQRnXZkNz — Sandz. (@uMaster_Sandz) June 14, 2026