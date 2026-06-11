“How Did I End Up a Single Mother? Former TV host GRACE EKIRAPA opens up on her struggles after her marriage with actor PASCAL TOKODI crumbled







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Media personality, Grace Ekirapa, has opened up on her early struggles as a single mother after her marriage with actor Pascal Tokodi collapsed.

She confessed that she initially resisted identifying with the term “single mother,” searching for other ways to define herself as she processed the emotional weight of her circumstances.

“Finding myself in this place, I must be honest; I really struggled. I looked for all other names I could call myself other than ‘single mother,’” she shared.

Grace revealed that she often prayed for strength, asking God to reshape her perspective so she could remain present for her daughter, AJ.

“God, you have to change this. Even if the world sees me as one, you have to make me not see myself as one because the day I start to see myself as one, I will lose,” she confessed.

Grace admitted to moments of breakdown, anger and tears, sometimes lashing out in frustration, recounting days when she would lock herself in her room to process the overwhelming pressure.

“I remember days when I used to wake up and look at AJ and be like, ‘God, what did I do?’ How did I end up here?” she said.

“Sometimes I found myself angry. I remember instances, actually; I would lash out at AJ.”

“She was so small. I remember looking at her; I am upset, angry and crying, and she is over there,” Grace added.

She described feeling reassured by a divine whisper, urging her to view her journey as a partnership with God.

“One time I woke up and God told me, I want you to consider this as a partnership between you and me.”

“The truth is I could not do it alone,” she recalled.

Grace and Pascal tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2020, but their marriage later fell apart amid claims that Pascal was unable to provide the lifestyle Grace desired.

Despite the breakup, the two have maintained a peaceful co-parenting relationship while raising their daughter, AJ.

The Kenyan DAILY POST