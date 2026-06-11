Controversial Cleric Father JOHN PESA’s last wish to be honored as Holy Ghost Coptic Church announces burial plans







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Father John Pesa, the late founder of the Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Africa, will be laid to rest on June 20th within the church compound in Mamboleo.

The announcement was made by church leaders after a meeting on Wednesday, confirming that his final wish was to be buried on the grounds he served for decades.

First Archbishop Dan Oketch assured the public that the burial rites will proceed smoothly, with security arrangements already in place for the requiem mass scheduled on June 19th at the Mamboleo Sportsground.

Pesa’s legacy is layered with both devotion and controversy.

His apostolic work drew national attention after accusations that he detained mentally ill persons at the church for prayer sessions.

In August 2023, police raided the facility, rescuing patients who were later transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Investigations also uncovered graves within the compound, further fueling debate around his ministry.

Despite the controversies, Father Pesa commanded a loyal following, and his burial is expected to attract thousands.

The Kenyan DAILY POST