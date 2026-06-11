Controversial Cleric Father JOHN PESA’s last wish to be honored as Holy Ghost Coptic Church announces burial plans

Thursday, June 11,
2026 - Father John Pesa, the late founder of the Holy Ghost Coptic Church
of Africa, will be laid to rest on June 20th within the church
compound in Mamboleo.
The announcement was made by church leaders after a meeting
on Wednesday, confirming that his final wish was to be buried on the grounds he
served for decades.
First Archbishop Dan Oketch assured the public that the
burial rites will proceed smoothly, with security arrangements already in place
for the requiem mass scheduled on June 19th at the Mamboleo
Sportsground.
Pesa’s legacy is layered with both devotion and controversy.
His apostolic work drew national attention after accusations
that he detained mentally ill persons at the church for prayer sessions.
In August 2023, police raided the facility, rescuing
patients who were later transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and
Referral Hospital.
Investigations also uncovered graves within the compound,
further fueling debate around his ministry.
Despite the controversies, Father Pesa commanded a loyal
following, and his burial is expected to attract thousands.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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