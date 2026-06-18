Alinidanganya Amefanya Vasectomy - LADY accuses Airwagon Cargo Movers Limited Managing Director, KEVIN MUTINDA MUTISYA, of abandoning her after pregnancy! Claims he preys on naïve LADIES

Thursday, June 18,
2026 - A lady has come forward and accused Airwagon Cargo Movers Limited
Managing Director, Kevin Mutinda Mutisya, of
abandoning her after she informed him that she was pregnant.
Reaching out to blogger Edgar Obare through his popular Ongea platform, the
disgruntled lady revealed that she had an extra-marital affair with Mutinda,
despite knowing that he was married.
According to the lady, Mutinda assured her that he had
undergone a vasectomy and that she did not need to worry about getting
pregnant.
However, she claims that things took a different turn after
she informed him that she was expecting a child.
She alleges that Mutinda subsequently ghosted her and
stopped communicating with her after learning about the pregnancy.
The lady further claimed that Mutinda has a pattern of
preying on unsuspecting women using false promises and deception.
She also alleged that he has multiple baby mamas in the
city.
Check out her post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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