‘Here is the man behind the scenes’ - MILLICENT OMANGA introduces her Doctor husband on social media (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has taken fans by surprise after publicly unveiling her husband, Dr. Francis Nyamiobo, in a lighthearted video shared on her social media accounts.

The clip, posted on Wednesday, June 10th, 2026, shows Omanga seated at home before casually panning the camera to reveal Nyamiobo beside her.

Relaxed and smiling, she captioned the video:

“You have asked long enough. Here is the man behind the scenes… Leadership in public and love at home. Meet my husband.”

Adding to the charm, the video features a playful soundtrack repeating, “Let me introduce my husband, my husband,” which gave the moment a humorous, intimate feel.

Omanga has been trying hard to distance herself from Ruto’s administration as she eyes the Nairobi Woman Rep seat in 2027 elections and introducing her husband, who previously kept a low profile is part of a deliberate rebranding strategy.

Watch the video>>> below

MILLICENT OMANGA introduces her Doctor husband on social media pic.twitter.com/28U7fHmAK2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST