Daughter publicly humiliates her step-dad in Nairobi’s Eastlands suburb - Being a step-dad is a thankless job! Marry a single mother at your own risk (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Residents in one of Nairobi’s Eastlands suburbs were treated to a dramatic scene after a young lady publicly confronted and humiliated her stepfather following a heated domestic dispute that nearly turned violent.

In the viral video, the visibly angry high school girl is seen accusing her stepfather of neglecting parental responsibilities.

She claims that he does not pay her school fees and further accuses him of spending money on other women instead of supporting the family.

The confrontation escalated after the girl brandished a knife and threatened to attack him as shocked members of the public watched from a distance, with some recording the incident on their phones.

The clip has since circulated widely online, sparking mixed reactions among social media users.

A section of social media users cautioned men against marrying single mothers, terming it a thankless job.

Watch the video>>> below

Daughter publicly humiliates her step-dad in Nairobi’s Eastlands suburb pic.twitter.com/DdBsanyf9w — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST