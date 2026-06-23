Police raid an apartment along Thika Road where young LADIES had been engaging in Only Fans activities - What they recovered will shock you (PHOTO)







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Police raided an apartment in Ngoingwa, Thika, and arrested 12 suspects aged between 18 and 30 during an intelligence-led operation.

Reports indicate that the suspects had been engaging in questionable activities from the apartment.

The raid was reportedly prompted by concerned neighbours who became suspicious of the activities taking place in the premises and alerted authorities.

During the operation, police recovered several items believed to be linked to the activities being carried out in the apartment.

Below is a photo showing what was recovered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST