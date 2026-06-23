Former DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA sends warning to Kenyans ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests - “We Need You Alive”

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned of possible violence during the planned Gen Z anniversary protests scheduled for Thursday, June 25th and urged Kenyans to stay at home.
Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, June 23rd,
Gachagua alleged that the Government intended to deploy goons and criminal
gangs to terrorize demonstrators.
He advised private motorists and public service vehicle
operators to keep off the roads to avoid danger.
“The State has unleashed war against Kenyans as a strategy
to express themselves freely. I am telling the Gen Zs, strategy is not
cowardice.”
“Please, my sons and daughters, we need you alive to help us
transform this country next year.”
“You cannot do it when you are dead or injured,” he said.
The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader further urged
business owners to close shop and hire individuals to safeguard property,
arguing that a silent protest would send a stronger message than one marred by
violence.
“If all Kenyans stayed at home, we would have made a huge
statement. Stopping the country and the economy is a very effective way of
protesting; the international community will see it,” he reiterated.
Gachagua stressed that his directive was not defeatist,
insisting that removing President William Ruto from office was not worth the
loss of human life.
He urged Kenyans to suppress anger and wait until 2027 to
punish the Head of State at the ballot.
His remarks came as the Linda Mwananchi team confirmed plans
to join Kenyans in the streets to commemorate Gen Z victims of the June 2024
protests.
On June 22nd, the Independent Policing Oversight
Authority reported that 127 Kenyans were killed in anti‑Government
demonstrations between 2024 and 2025, including 62 in the inaugural June 2024
protests.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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