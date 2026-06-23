Former DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA sends warning to Kenyans ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests - “We Need You Alive”







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned of possible violence during the planned Gen Z anniversary protests scheduled for Thursday, June 25th and urged Kenyans to stay at home.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, June 23rd, Gachagua alleged that the Government intended to deploy goons and criminal gangs to terrorize demonstrators.

He advised private motorists and public service vehicle operators to keep off the roads to avoid danger.

“The State has unleashed war against Kenyans as a strategy to express themselves freely. I am telling the Gen Zs, strategy is not cowardice.”

“Please, my sons and daughters, we need you alive to help us transform this country next year.”

“You cannot do it when you are dead or injured,” he said.

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader further urged business owners to close shop and hire individuals to safeguard property, arguing that a silent protest would send a stronger message than one marred by violence.

“If all Kenyans stayed at home, we would have made a huge statement. Stopping the country and the economy is a very effective way of protesting; the international community will see it,” he reiterated.

Gachagua stressed that his directive was not defeatist, insisting that removing President William Ruto from office was not worth the loss of human life.

He urged Kenyans to suppress anger and wait until 2027 to punish the Head of State at the ballot.

His remarks came as the Linda Mwananchi team confirmed plans to join Kenyans in the streets to commemorate Gen Z victims of the June 2024 protests.

On June 22nd, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority reported that 127 Kenyans were killed in anti‑Government demonstrations between 2024 and 2025, including 62 in the inaugural June 2024 protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST