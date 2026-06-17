He was seen borrowing a grinder machine in Nyeri town - SHOCKING DETAILS emerge as police hunt the man accused of killing his girlfriend and dismembering her body









Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged surrounding the brutal murder of Joy Kanini, a 25-year-old woman believed to have been killed by her jilted boyfriend in Nyeri.

According to reports, the suspect was seen in Nyeri town attempting to borrow a grinder machine shortly before the incident.

It is further claimed that when he failed to obtain the equipment, he is suspected to have used other means to carry out the gruesome act.

Joy’s body was later discovered stashed inside a sack, with additional body parts reportedly found buried in a compound.

Her head is still missing.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect as investigations into the murder continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST