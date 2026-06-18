He has never seen his child for 9 years - Bishop EDWARD NDUATI accused of being a deadbeat dad by his estranged wife after abandoning her to marry his SIDE CHICK (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - Bishop Edward Nduati of Christian Foundation Fellowship Church (CFF) is on the spot after his estranged wife, Caroline Mwangi, took to social media and accused him of abandoning his parental responsibilities.

Caroline said she exchanged vows with the Bishop in a church wedding in 2014.

However, according to her, their marriage crumbled after he left their matrimonial home and eloped with his side chick.

She claims that he later made the woman his official wife.

In a video shared online, Caroline lamented that Bishop Nduati has never seen their child for the past nine years.

She accused him of neglecting his parental responsibilities and revealed that she is considering moving to court to seek child support.

Caroline also claimed that she used her own money to support his church ministry and now wants him to refund the funds she contributed.

Watch the video>>> below

He has never seen his child for 9 years - Bishop EDWARD NDUATI accused of being a deadbeat dad by his estranged wife after abandoning her to marry his SIDE CHICK pic.twitter.com/QLxF6H2Cbu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST